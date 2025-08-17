Dr Kadi Sesay – A national treasure gone but not forgotten

Dr Mohamed Dawo (UK): Sierra Leone Telegraph:17 August 2025:

Dr Kadi Sesay passed away two months ago in the United States on June 15, 2025. Her remains were brought home on Wednesday, July 16, by her daughter, international journalist Isha Sesay, accompanied by her uncle, Dr Mohamed Dawo. She was laid to rest in her homeland on Saturday, 19 July 2025.

In celebration of her life and national contributions, a public symposium was held on Thursday, July 17, at the Freetown City Building, organised by the Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs. The symposium reflected on Dr Sesay’s enduring legacy in education, Gender equality, and democracy.

On Friday 18th July, a state civic ceremony was held in her honour. The event was attended by the President of Sierra Leone, the First Lady, cabinet ministers, international dignitaries, the Sesay family, and hundreds of citizens who came to pay their last respects. (Isha Sesay paying tribute to her dear mum, Dr Kadi Sesay).

Speeches highlighted Dr Sesay’s remarkable rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of Sierra Leone’s most respected leaders – a woman who blazed a trail for future generations.

Dr Kadi Sesay’s distinguished public service includes her role as Head of English Department at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, Chairperson of the National Commission for Democracy, Minister of Development, Minister of Tade and Industry, Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2012 national elections. Her life’s work impacted generations, especially in the areas of youth empowerment, civic education, and women’s political participation.

On Saturday, July 19, Quranic recitations and prayers were held at her Hill Station residence, followed by a congregational prayer at the Hill Station Mosque. She was laid to rest later that day at Wilberforce Cemetery, surrounded by the president, family members, close friends, and mourners. A reception was held at 10A Goderich Road, Juba.

Dr Kadi Sesay is survived by her children Isha and Mahmud, and four grandchildren – Majid, Magda, Michaela, and Naimah, and her vast extended family. Her passing leaves a void in the heart of the Sesay family and the nation at large. Her legacy, however, leaves on – in her writings, her principles, and in the many lives she touched across Sierra Leone and the diaspora. (Photo above: Author – Dr Mohamed Dawo sitting first right).

“She was a rose in full bloom – plucked too soon but never forgotten”.