Dr Kadi Sesay – the politician and academic expected to become Sierra Leone’s first female President has died aged 76

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 June 2025:

Tributes are pouring in from across Sierra Leone’s political and social divide, after the reported death yesterday of Dr Kadi Sesay, who is described as a feminist, scholar, politician, and pro-democracy advocate.

Dr Kadi Sesay is reported by family sources to have passed away in the United States after a prolonged illness, aged 76.

Many in Sierra Leone believe that Dr Sesay could have gone on to become the country’s first female President had it not been for her illness.

Her presidential ambition was also cruelly thwarted by political chicanery, tribalism and gender discrimination within her SLPP party.

Described as a woman of grace, intellect, and quiet strength, Dr Sesay is said to have broken multiple barriers over the course of her lifetime.

She was the first woman to head a national commission in Sierra Leone; the first to run for the office of Vice President; and among the earliest female ministers in post-war governments.

Dr Sesay was born on 4 March 1949 in Rotifunk, Moyamba District, to Temne parents from Rhombe, Lokomasama Chiefdom, Port Loko.

She will also be remembered for her academic distinction, after achieving a BA in English Language and Literature from Fourah Bay College, an MA in African Literature from the University of Sheffield, and a PhD in Applied Linguistics from the University of London.

She served as lecturer and later Head of the English Department at Fourah Bay College for two decades, inspiring generations of students, particularly women and girls to embrace the power of language and critical thinking.

In 1994 to 1999, Dr Sesay served as the Chair of the National Commission for Democracy and Human Rights, during one of Sierra Leone’s most turbulent periods.

She helped lay the foundation for civic education, human rights awareness, and citizen participation in the country’s fragile return to democratic rule.

She was a key member of the Government’s delegation to the Lomé Peace Talks after the brutal civil war, and co-authored The Sierra Leone National Pledge, a civic anthem that remains in use to this day.

Her tenure as Minister of Development and Economic Planning (1999–2002) and later as Minister of Trade and Industry (2002–2007) saw her spearheaded vital reforms, including the drafting of the country’s first Investment Code, which led to the establishment of the Sierra Leone Investments and Export Promotion Agency (SLIEPA), responsible for facilitating trade and investment opportunities for the country.

Dr Sesay was also responsible for launching Sierra Leone’s first International Investment Conference, which attracted over 400 global investors.

In 2002, she was named Minister of the Year by the AWOL Awards Committee; and went on to receive the Sierra Leone Women of Excellence Award for Female Personality of the Year in 2003.

In 2012, Dr Sesay made history by becoming the first woman to contest the Vice Presidency of Sierra Leone, as the running mate of the now President Julius Maada Bio.

Her candidacy, though unsuccessful electorally, was a watershed moment for women in politics and the country’s political leadership.

Dr Sesay is described by many as a mentor and a moral compass in public life. Despite the demands of her public service, she is the mother of three children, including renowned former CNN newsreader and reporter – Isha Sesay.

Dr Kadi Sesay’s passing marks the end of an era in Sierra Leone’s turbulent and chequered history.

Writing on social media yesterday, President Julius Maada Bio said: “I am heartbroken to learn about the loss of Dr. Kadie Sesay. As my running mate in 2012, she was an incredibly inspiring woman who made a profound impact on the lives of many.

“Today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable mother and a steadfast advocate for women’s rights throughout her life.

“Her legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of all who knew her. May her soul find peace and know that she will be deeply missed.”

Farewell to a Trailblazer – Dr Kadi Sesay (1949–2025). May her soul rest in perfect peace. Gone but not forgotten.