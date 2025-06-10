Rather than carve out new districts for short-term political gain, government should address the real and pressing challenges Sierra Leoneans face – Op ed

Basita Michael: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 June 2025:

It is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid the conclusion that the APC and SLPP’s creation of new districts is less about development and more about manipulating electoral outcomes.

This trend reflects deeper and more troubling realities, namely:

• Both parties appear to have abandoned any genuine commitment to fair and competitive elections.

• They continue to prioritise political polarisation over the well-being and prosperity of ordinary Sierra Leoneans.

• Lacking the ability or willingness to deliver meaningful change, they instead manipulate demographics and electoral boundaries to secure power.

This constant tampering with the system for electoral advantage is gradually turning elections from a process in which citizens choose their leaders into one where leaders choose their voters.

The SLPP and APC must recognise that undermining democracy in this way sets a dangerous precedent.

Rather than carving out new districts for short-term political gain, they should address the real and pressing challenges Sierra Leoneans face namely poverty, impunity, lack of opportunity, and the growing scourge of drug abuse. It is time to focus on what unites us, not what divides us.