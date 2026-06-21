EBID welcomes AfDB as its first institutional shareholder

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 June 2026:

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) is pleased to announce the entry of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) into its shareholding, marking a major milestone in the Bank’s history and a significant step in the implementation of its transformation agenda.

Following approval by its Board of Directors on 17 June 2026 in Abidjan, the AfDB has committed a USD 30 million equity investment in EBID, becoming the first international development finance institution to join the Bank’s shareholder base.

The investment is complemented by a USD 70 million long-term line of credit to finance high-impact projects, particularly in the renewable energy sector across West Africa.

The entry of the AfDB represents a historic evolution in EBID’s ownership structure, previously composed exclusively of Member States. It reflects the Bank’s commitment to opening its capital to strategic partners in order to strengthen its financial capacity, governance standards and development impact.

The transaction aligns with EBID’s GRO Strategy (2026–2030), which seeks to position the institution as a leading development finance institution capable of mobilising greater long-term resources while expanding its contribution to regional development.

The partnership significantly enhances EBID’s credibility with international investors and broadens access to competitive funding sources. It is expected to strengthen the Bank’s credit profile, support the financing of transformative projects in priority sectors such as energy, infrastructure and private sector development, reinforce resource mobilisation efforts, and further improve governance and operational effectiveness.

Through the resources mobilised under this operation, EBID will support projects with substantial socio-economic impact, particularly in clean energy.

The USD 70 million credit line is expected to catalyse up to USD 230 million in total project financing, improve electricity access for more than 250,000 households, create jobs, and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 355,500 tonnes annually across the region.

Commenting on the development, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, Dr George Agyekum Donkor, stated: “The entry of the African Development Bank Group into EBID’s shareholding constitutes a historic and transformative milestone for our institution. This strategic partnership reflects strong confidence in our vision and development model.

“It marks a decisive step in the implementation of our strategic plan by strengthening our capacity to mobilise large-scale resources and expand our impact in support of sustainable development in West Africa. Through this partnership, we will accelerate efforts to address the financing needs of our economies, particularly in energy, infrastructure and private sector development.”

This landmark partnership marks a new phase in EBID’s evolution and reinforces its ambition to serve as a leading catalyst for development finance in West Africa. Building on this momentum, the Bank will further expand its impact and contribute more decisively to the sustainable transformation of the region’s economies.