From Learning to Earning: Presentation of National Framework for Enhancing Graduates Employability in Libya

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 June 2026:

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, together with the Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education, Ministry of Labour and Rehabilitation, the European Union, and Expertise France, officially announced the completion of the National Framework for Enhancing Graduates’ Employability in Libya, establishing a unified national reference to address the persistent challenge of translating education outcomes into sustainable employment.

The Framework provides a results-based structure to guide policy reform, institutional coordination, and implementation mechanisms designed to accelerate professional integration and support Libya’s broader economic diversification and national development priorities.

“A skilled and employable workforce is the foundation of a resilient and diversified economy. This framework is a strategic step toward aligning education outcomes with market needs, enabling Libya to unlock its economic potential and support sustainable growth.” Said H.E Dr. Suhail Abu Shiha, The Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade.

The validation marks a major milestone in Libya’s efforts to address structural graduate unemployment, labour market absorption challenges, and the long-standing mismatch between education outputs and economic demand. It reflects a high-level national commitment to positioning employability as a core function of both higher education and vocational education systems.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Edbeb, Minister of Higher Education in Libya, said: “By aligning our academic output with the needs of the labor market, we aim to enhance the readiness of our graduates and enable them to acquire the competencies and skills that support their professional success and their contribution to building the national economy.”

The Framework was developed through a collaborative process led by a team from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education and the Ministry of Labour and Rehabilitation with the support of international partners under the EU4Skills project, funded by the European Union, with a contribution from the French Government, and implemented by Expertise France.

The development process brought together public institutions, education leaders, private sector representatives, and technical experts, ensuring national ownership and broad-based participation from all Libyan regions.

The Framework also draws on international expertise and comparative case studies while being adapted to Libya’s institutional and economic context.

“What we need today is to work together on solutions and implementation, not just discuss the challenges,” stated, H.E Dr. Abdul Qader Ghaniya, Deputy Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education in Libya “Our responsibility today is not only to develop a good national framework, but also to ensure that it is transformed into a practical program with clear objectives and defined responsibilities capable of making a tangible impact on the lives of young people.”

The Framework is structured around four strategic goals that apply across both higher education and vocational pathways:

Developing competitive competencies aligned with modern labour market needs;

Expanding and diversifying employability pathways, with a focus on stronger private sector engagement;

Promoting entrepreneurship, self-employment, and innovation within educational institutions;

Generating sustainable societal and economic impact through improved education outcomes.

By modernizing curricula, expanding internships, and launching career guidance services, this initiative introduces practical tools to bridge the gap between ‘learning and earning.’ Through data-driven tracking and regulatory reforms, Libya is building a more responsive education system that adapts to the evolving needs of the job market

H.E. Mr. Nicola Orlando, Ambassador of the European Union to Libya, stated: “The European Union is proud to support Libya in advancing systemic reform that places youth employability at the centre of economic development. This Framework reflects a strong national commitment to evidence-based reform and institutional coordination. By strengthening alignment between education and labour market needs, Libya is investing in its most valuable asset: its young people.”

“At Expertise France, we believe that sustainability is built through institutional ownership,” said Mr. Maxime Bost, Programs Director of Expertise France in Libya. “This framework is not a standalone project but is designed to be anchored within Libya’s existing governance structures to ensure it evolves alongside the country’s economic needs to support employability and create great opportunities for young people.”

The Framework’s implementation follows a strategic roadmap, starting with foundational reforms and institutional capacity-building before scaling these initiatives across all Libyan regions.

Designed for long-term sustainability, the strategy links classrooms to the national economy. Ultimately, this validation represents a unified national pledge to transform academic degrees into meaningful careers, equipping Libyan graduates to excel in a global market and driving the nation’s transition toward a resilient, knowledge-based economy.