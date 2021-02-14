Ebola makes a comeback in West Africa – killing four people in Guinea

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 February 2021:

Guinea’s Health Ministry yesterday confirmed that four people have died of Ebola at a hospital in the Guinean – Sierra Leone border town of Guerkedou, near the town of Yenga in eastern Sierra Leone.

There are fears this could spark a resurgence of the Ebola pandemic, amid rising number of Coronavirus cases in West Africa.

Exactly six years ago, the first case of Ebola in the region was discovered at the Guerkedou hospital, suspected of having fallen ill of the virus in Sierra Leone and was taken to the Guerkedou hospital in Guinea.

Guinea’s first confirmed case was announced in March 2014, but subsequent research shows that Sierra Leone’s first Ebola case was in February 2014. She was a 37-year-old woman named Sia Wanda Koniono.

Guinea’s health minister – Remy Lamah said yesterday that officials are concerned about the deaths of the four people, the first since the 2013 to 2016 epidemic, when more than 11,000 people died of the Ebola virus.

According to the Director of the Guinea National Health Security Agency – Sakoba Keita, one of the latest victims in Guinea is believed to be a nurse who fell ill two weeks ago and was buried on the 1st of February 2021.

“Among those who took part in the burial, eight people showed symptoms: diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding,” he said. “Three of them died and four others are in hospital.”

Keita also told AFP that one patient had “escaped” but was found and hospitalised in the capital Conakry.

Health officials in Sierra Leone are believed to be putting surveillance measures along the border with Guinea to help forestall any widespread outbreak of the virus in Sierra Leone.

