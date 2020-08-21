ECOWAS suspends and puts Mali on quarantine

Abdul Malik Bangura: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 August 2020:

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) late Tuesday 18th August 2020, published a communique on the military takeover in Mali. Mali is one of fifteen members of the regional body.

Key among the decisions taken so far by the regional body includes the suspension of Mali from all decision making of ECOWAS as well as placing an economic and financial embargo on Mali.

ECOWAS has also urged member states to close all land and air borders with landlocked Mali, and calls for immediate implementation of sanctions against all military officers, their partners and collaborators who participated in the military takeover until Constitutional order is restored.

The regional body also says it is dispatching a high-level delegation to Mali to ensure the return of democratic rule.

Furthermore, other international bodies and governments have all condemned the military takeover in Mali.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded the “unconditional release” of Mali’s leaders and the “immediate restoration of constitutional order”.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said he “emphatically condemns” the arrests of President Keïta and his prime minister.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the soldiers to return to barracks.

“The United States opposes any extra-constitutional change of government, whether by those on the streets or by the defense and security forces,” tweeted Peter Pham, the U.S. special envoy to the Sahel.

Meanwhile, Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned late Tuesday night, hours after soldiers seized him from his home following months of mass protests against alleged corruption and worsening security in the West African country.

Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM just before midnight, Al Jazeera says a distressed Keita said his resignation – three years before his final term was due to end – was effective immediately. He also declared the dissolution of his government and the Malian National Assembly.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...