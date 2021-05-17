Electricity minister warns communities to take responsibility for protecting substations

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 May 2021:

Minister for electricity – Alhaji Kanja Sesay, yesterday, Sunday 16th May, conducted on the spot check at the Kossoh Town and Jui Community where unknown persons are alleged to have recently vandalized a 315KVA transformer that provides electricity to over four hundred homes.

According to a report by the communications unit of the electricity distribution agency (EDSA), the minister called on community stakeholders to take ownership of the electricity infrastructure and ensure their safety and security.

He assured them of immediate government intervention in restoring electricity in the area, provided the community takes full responsibility for surveillance of the electricity sub-station in their area to stop theft and vandalism. Meanwhile, he told them that investigations are ongoing to catch those responsible for the damage.

Last week the EDSA issued a public statement promising to establish a security unit comprising of the police and military to protect electricity installations across Freetown. Now the minister is telling communities that if they fail to protect their local substation they would have to go without electricity. It seems the government is giving up on their responsibilities.

