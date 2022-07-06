Femi Claudius Cole and Dr Bright spending fourth night behind bars as opposition APC MPs are attacked in parliament

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 July 2022:

Serious concerns are being raised tonight about the health of Sierra Leone’s opposition politicians – Femi Claudius-Cole and Dennis Bright who are both spending their fourth night in detention at CID without charge.

They were arrested last Sunday for allegedly inciting several women in Freetown to take part in street protest against rising cost of living and growing poverty in the country.

Dozens of women who were arrested and detained have been released. Announcing their release and the fate of Femi and Dennis, this is what the Sierra Leone police said in a statement published today:

In another development, yesterday Tuesday – there was chaos and violence in the country’s parliament after five days of debate regarding the controversial Public Elections Bill. An opposition APC MP – Alieu Conteh sustained head injury, after he was stoned and became unconscious.

Despite the violence experienced by opposition MPs, allegedly inflicted by supporters of the government in the precinct of parliament whilst the police looked on, the following four APC MPs have been invited for questioning by CID – Abdul Kargbo, Aron Koroma, Honourable Turay and Mohamed Bangura:

Although there were many witnesses at the scene, there have been no arrests made and no one charged in respect of the APC Member of Parliament Alieu Conteh, who was stoned in parliament yesterday.

