Dr Femi Claudius Cole and Dr Dennis Bright released without charge

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 July 2022:

Opposition politicians – Dr Femi Claudius Cole and Dr Dennis Bright who were arrested last Sunday, allegedly for inciting unlawful street protest, were released from detention yesterday after spending four nights behind bars.

They are required to report to the police station on a daily basis until told otherwise, and are said to be in ‘great spirits and grateful for all the support they have received, directly, indirectly, loudly and quietly’.

Dozens of women arrested by police in Freetown last week, accused of taking part in street protest were released two days ago. (Photo below: Femi Claudius Cole – on the right, and the Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki Sawyerr, after Femi was released by police yesterday).

