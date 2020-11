Finalists announced for 2020 Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum Awards

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 November 2002:

Twenty-four women founders and entrepreneurs, driving economic growth and development for Africa, have been selected as finalists for 2020 Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards.

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum – a leading pan-African entrepreneurship and innovation non-profit, has announced the top finalists for the 2020 edition of its AWIEF Awards.

The annual AWIEF Awards, through a nomination process, identifies and celebrates the best female entrepreneurs across multiple industries in Africa.

Promoting and supporting excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation among women-owned businesses in all sectors and across all 54 African countries, is the aim of AWIEF which hosts the sixth edition of its prestigious and benchmarking annual Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum Conference, this year as a virtual event, on 2nd and 3rd December 2020.

24 women founders and entrepreneurs, driving economic growth and development for Africa, have been selected as finalists for 2020 AWIEF Awards, from different African countries – including Sierra Leone, across 8 different categories.

According to Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and chief executive officer, “this year more than ever, it is vital to acknowledge and celebrate women entrepreneurs in Africa for their leadership and innovation. The impact of the global pandemic has been disproportionate and devastating, and women are showing exceptional resilience.”

Conference

The 2020 AWIEF Awards winners will be announced on 3rd December at the awards ceremony following on from the two-day AWIEF2020 Virtual Conference. The theme this year is: ‘Reimagining business and rebuilding better’.

Finalists

The finalists for the 2020 AWIEF Awards are:

Young Entrepreneur Award

Sazia Souza, Managing Partner, Technoplus (Mozambique)

Hannah Lavery, Founder, Hannah Lavery (South Africa)

Olajumoke Odumola, Founder and CEO, KJK Online Communications (Nigeria)

Asomaniwaa Owusu-Ansah, Founder and Chief Pharmacist, Erith Health Services (Ghana)

Tech Entrepreneur Award

Claudette Akinpaye, Founder and Managing Director, Agrizilla (Rwanda)

Marlize Holtzhausen, Founder and CEO, Response24 (South Africa)

Abimbola Adebakin, CEO, Advantage Health (Nigeria)

Social Entrepreneur Award

Rita Stryker, CEO, Willette Safehouse (Liberia)

Adenike Akinsemola, Founder and Director, The Green Institute (Nigeria)

Doris Mollel, Founder and Executive Director, Doris Mollel Foundation (Tanzania)

Mariam Mell’Osiime Mpaata, Founder and CEO, Junior Stars Youth Development Programme (Kenya)

Agri Entrepreneur Award

Victoria Mwafulirwa, Managing Director, Homes Industries (Malawi)

Jacqueline Mukashyaka, Chief Executive Officer, Champion Grocers (Rwanda)

Armelle Sidje Tamo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PRA (Product Related to Agricultural Sector (Cameroun)

Creative Industry Award

Hannellie Coetzee, Visual Artist, Wild Wall Tiles/Hannelie Coetzee (South Africa)

Ayanfe Olarinde, Lulu Arts and UnEarthical (Nigeria)

Alice Muyambo, Visual Artist, Fortitude Arts Gallery (Zambia)

Energy Entrepreneur Award

Enoyonam Mosia, Co-founder, Easy Solar (Sierra Leone)

Amma Serwah Boateng, Co-founder, Destra Energy Group (Ghana)

Empowerment Award

Porcho Marguerite Sogoba, CEO, MUSODEV (Mali)

Nasreen Aleey, Founder and CEO, Afrikapu (Kenya)

Qabale Duba, Founder and CEO, Qabale Duba Foundation (Kenya)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Robyn de Villiers, Chairman and CEO, BCW Africa (South Africa)

Daisy Molefhi, Founder and Executive Director, ABM University College (Botswana)

To register for AWIEF2020 Virtual Conference and AWIEF Awards, visit: www.AWIEForum.org

AWIEF2020 is supported by Nedbank, AGRA, APO Group and WESGRO.

