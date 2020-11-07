Americans have spoken – Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 November 2020:

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States of America after a nail biting finish which saw the incumbent president Donald Trump kicking and screaming to the Courts calling for counting of votes to be stopped, sensing he was losing grip on power.

In an election that many have likened to those on the African continent, President Trump has been described as no different from some of Africa’s authoritarian and despotic leaders who want to hang on to power by all means necessary.

Although counting is still ongoing in just a handful of States, Biden needed just 270 of the Electoral College votes to win the presidency but has already won 273, leaving Trump trailing behind with just 213.

Joe Biden has twitted this afternoon thanking the people of America for the confidence they have reposed in him and promised to rule as president of all Americans.

His running mate – Kamala Harris – the first woman and first Black American woman to win the vice presidency has also twitted a few hours ago congratulating Joe Biden. “We did it,” she said. “You will become the next president of the United States,” she told Joe Biden.

There has been no statement so far from president Trump who has been spotted playing gulf, but several of his supporters are out on the Streets in several States waiving the American flag, as supporters of Joe Biden celebrate.

Two days ago Trump poured a lot of scorn on the election process and threatened to go to the Supreme Court, if he does not win the election. Its yet to be seen whether Trump will continue with his lawsuits and what his supporters will do now.

Trump will no doubt go down in history as the worst president the United States has ever had, after making a series of public gaffs that came to define his presidency around the World.

Sierra Leone Telegraph will bring you more on this story later.

