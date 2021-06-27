First Lady Fatima Bio accuses restaurant after sudden death of her younger brother

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 June 2021:

The shocking death of the younger brother of the wife of the President of Sierra Leone – Mrs Fatima Bio last week, has sparked controversy and police investigations, after Fatima Bio accused a local beach bar restaurant in the outskirt of Freetown of his murder.

Writing on her Facebook page, this is what Fatima said: “You took away the most humble soul from us for whatever reason or reasons is best known to you that killed him. He was well and healthy when he enters WAREHOUSE to eat and drink with his friends only to come out a dead person. It is well.

“My brother does no wrong, he refused to be seen around me just to protect me. He lived like an ordinary man minding his business yet still you targeted him and succeed in causing us such pain. He is gone now and I hope you are happy for your actions.

“I am putting up his picture to remind you that this is my baby brother, he was not a politician or a businessman, he was not a thief or an armed robber, he was my baby brother who played football for eastern lions.

“He loved his family and respected everyone. Why must you take his life away and for what reason? I hope you are happy now. Marabu You are gone and, in the process, you took away my laughter, you also took my faith in humanity.

“Marabu you left me empty fighting to survive by the day. My friend, my brother, my Son is no more. How do you bury your last brother who was meant to be around to help you out in your old age? How do you cope knowing that he is not coming home to have dinner with you no more? How do you accept that your phone would not ring and on the other side is your baby brother just checking up on you?

“How do you cope knowing that there will be a family together, but you will not be there smiling and playing with everyone? How do you cope with the loss of your brother that has always been your first son how?

“Rest Well Marabu I hope and pray that whoever put whatever in your drink will faced God’s judgment soon. We miss you and I MISS YOU DEARLY.

“Signed: Fatima Jabbe Maada Bio”.

But the restaurant being accused of murder has replied back, denying the accusation. Today the management of the restaurant published this statement:

“The Management and Staff of The Warehouse by Evoque (‘The Warehouse’) would like to offer its deepest condolences to the family of the late Mr. Marabu.

“Mr. Marabu was a loyal customer and frequent patron of The Warehouse. On the night of Wednesday, June 23rd, the late Mr. Marabu and two of his companions paid a regular visit to The Warehouse. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, The Warehouse is open only as a restaurant between 6pm and 1am. Neither the deceased nor his companions ordered any food during their time at The Warehouse.

“They ordered two energy drinks and a Guinness. As per our standard policy, energy drinks were served closed, and the Guinness was opened in front of the customer. Mr. Marabu and his companions spent approximately one hour in the establishment and subsequently left on their own accord, without any apparent physical impairments. It is our understanding that Mr. Marabu visited a number of other places prior to The Warehouse, and also at least one other beach bar after The Warehouse.

“The Management and Staff of The Warehouse were informed of Mr. Marabu death in the afternoon of Thursday June 24th and a police investigation is underway. The Warehouse is cooperating fully with the Sierra Leone Police and has complied with all requests for statements and searches. We look forward to having the matter resolved soon.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Mr. Marabu family and friends during this unfortunate time.”

The police are investigating the cause and circumstances of Marabu’s death.

