Sierra Leone’s former attorney General and minister of justice Eke Halloway has died in Freetown

Sierra Leone Bar Association: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 June 2021:

Greetings Colleagues. The President and Directors of the Sierra Leone Bar Association regret to announce the death of a senior colleague, Eke Ahmed Halloway Esq. This sad event took place on Sunday June 27th, 2021.

Eke Ahmed Halloway Esq. was one time Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of Sierra Leone. He also served as lecturer at the law department, Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone and the Sierra Leone Law School.

Until his death, he was Head of Chambers of Inner Chambers, Halloway & Partners at 8 Howe Street, Freetown and an adviser to the Board of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Sierra Leone.

May the gentle soul of Eke Ahmed Halloway Esq. rest in perfect peace.

Editor’s note

On Wednesday 12th December 2018, Parliament of Sierra Leone unanimously approved the appointment of the ruling SLPP party’s legal adviser – lawyer Eke Ahmed Halloway, by the president, as the country’s chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission Advisory Board.

Speaking after Halloway’s approval, Speaker of Parliament – Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu spoke about the invaluable role that Mr. Eke Ahmed Halloway, who is also a former Attorney-General and Minister Justice in 2002 to 2004, has played in Sierra Leone’s judicial landscape.

May his soul rest in peace.

