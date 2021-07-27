First pupils graduated at Freetown City Council’s Early Learning Adventure Centre

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 July 2021:

Last Friday, five pupils graduated from the Freetown City Council’s (FCC) Early Learning Adventure-Congo Water Market, in Wellington – first of the FCC’s pre-school centres for children of market women.

A few months ago, at the start of the academic year, FCC enrolled 40 children that had never been to school before. They could barely call out their names; they spoke no word in English; they had very poor social interaction skills and they were quite unsure of how to express themselves publicly.

But there has been a 360-degree turnaround for these graduating pre-schoolers. They are now curious and craving to learn new things daily; they have developed high levels of confidence; they have learnt numerous nursery rhymes (they knew only one nursery rhyme, “Johnny Johnny, yes papa” when the centre opened); they can now trace all their letters; they can communicate in English.

For the centre staff, it has been such an exciting year during which they have watched these children grow to a point where they are ready to excel in primary school and make their parents proud.

Present at the certificate handing over ceremony for the pre-schoolers were their proud parents, Councillor Agnes Marah, Chairman Abubakarr & Chairlady Mariama of Congo Water Market, Ariana Oluwole (Consultant Narnia Educational Group) and Staff of the FCC Early Learning Adventure- Congo Water.

The FCC Early Learning Centres are funded by Ms. Sonia Gardner, an American Philanthropist. The Centre is set up and managed by Narnia Educational Group, an educational consultancy that is accredited by Network for Teaching Children (NTC) and Mensa.

The second centre is scheduled to open in September 2021 at Kroo Town Market.

