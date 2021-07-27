NRM welcomes Ernest Bai Koroma-led executive’s compliance with high court orders

Osman Bikal Kamara NRM): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 July 2021:

We, in the National Reformation Movement (NRM) in the All People’s Congress, welcome the H.E Ernest Bai Koroma-led executive’s notice of compliance with the orders of the High Court of Sierra Leone.

What most attracted us in the press release Osman Foday Yansaneh issued on July 23, 2021 is his statement that “the party has decided to go ahead with preparation to convene an Emergency National Delegates Conference to approve the draft constitution of the APC without violating the orders of the High Court.” We consider this statement in particular, one of the most significant public statements the Ernest Bai Koroma-led leadership has made since the onset of the reformation crusade in our party’s internal politics.

The decision to obey the restraining of the party’s national officers from presenting themselves as delegates in the adoption of a new constitution, the settlement of the problem of membership, the election of delegates and the adoption of a democratic constitution is an honourable act, of which we are tremendously appreciative.

Across the globe, reformers are optimistic that the orders of the High Court, the APC executive has agreed to obey, would lead to the adoption of a democratic constitution – the adoption which underpins our resolute commitment to the ongoing struggle for democracy in our party’s internal politics.

With the adoption of a democratic constitution underpinning our struggle for reforms, we are collectively resolved to support the process of implementing the court orders.

As a first step, given that the court orders have described what must be done for the adoption of the constitution to happen, we urge the setting up of an inclusive body to steer the conduct of delegate elections for the twenty delegates from the Women’s Congress, twenty delegates from the National Youth League and five delegates from each constituency.

It is perhaps stating the obvious to say that these delegate elections are the foundation upon which the adoption of a democratic constitution is rested. And bearing in mind the deepening mistrust and contention in the party, it is important that we make more emphatic the independence and inclusiveness we expect of the committee that will execute the important task of conducting delegate elections.

It is also important for us to accentuate the urgency with which the full implementation of the court orders should be set in motion.

We are hopeful that H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, as former president of Sierra Leone, would act with the dignity of the office he once occupied to support the implementation of the court orders. More than anything, the delaying tactics that stalled the adoption of a democratic constitution have impacted the party in a negative way. That being the case, it is our hope that the decision to comply with the court orders will now result in swift measures towards the implementation project.

As we look forward to the full implementation of the court orders, we offer our profound asante sana (a thousand thanks) to the many, many people who have supported our struggle for democratic reforms.

The NRM remains relentless in its provision of a platform within which progressive thoughts and reformation activism coalesce into a sustained advocacy for a democratic APC.

About the author

Mr. Osman Bikal Kamara is the Secretary General of the NRM.

