Opposition APC prepares to hold national convention to elect new leaders

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 July 2021:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC) is at serious risk of imploding, following last week’s fracas outside the party office where the leaders of the party refused to allow senior party grandees – Dr Abdulai Conteh, former speak of parliament – Ibrahim Bundu from entering the building. Ibrahim Bundu also reported attempts by thugs to attack his property to the police.

Early this year, the High Court imposed an injunction stopping the party from carrying out its adminstrative functions until a national convention is held where new leadership of the party will be elected and the party’s draft constituion adopted.

The High Court also told the current party leaders including former president Ernest Bai Koroma, that they cannot take part in voting at the forthcoming convention.

The party has now issued a statement saying it is preparing to hold its national convention soon in liason with the Political Party Registration Commission (PPRC). This is what the statement says:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...