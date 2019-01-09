Former head of Sierra Leone’s military regime – Valentine Strasser is seriously ill

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 January 2019:
Sierra Leone’s former head of the military regime which overthrew the APC government of president Joseph Saidu Momoh in 1992 – Captain valentine Strasser, is seriously ill at the Aspen Medical Hospital in the capital Freetown, where he was visited last Saturday, 5th January, 2019, by president Julius Maada Bio..
According to report from State House, president Bio assured the former Head of State that his government will do everything it takes to help Strasser regain his health.
The president has instructed and given executive clearance for Strasser to be evacuated for medical treatment in Ghana.
The Commanding Officer at the Military Joint Medical Unit – Lt. Col. Dr Stephen Sevalie told president Bio that the former Head of State suffers from Peripheral Artery Disease which is affecting the left leg.
Dr Sevalie said that the former Head of State will require a surgery by a vascular surgeon to re-establish blood supply.
Sierra Leone does not have a vascular surgeon and as such the former Head of State will need to be flown out. “I want to thank the President who has shown great care and support to his comrade and former Head of State, since Strasser was first admitted at 34 military hospital three weeks ago, until his transfer to the Aspen Medical Hospital,” Dr Sevalie said.
The Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Alpha T. Wurie, who also accompanied the president to the hospital, confirmed that government is finalising arrangements for the former Head of State to be flown to Ghana for medical treatment as soon as possible.
Captain Strasser ran the country well, when he was President.
Jeff Greenblum
I am a Ghanaian who once lived in Sierra Leone. I had met Mr Strasser on one occasion and his condition was very deplorable, I decided to channel my request through some few people in the APC to let Mr Strasser to be treated as as former living president of Sierra Leone by then, but my request couldn’t go further. Now that president Bio has intervened, I think it is a success story.
That’s great work done Mr President. You have at least thought of him. He is your brother, don’t forget him.
Please let captain Valentine Strasser come and receive medical treatment in the UK.
Thank you very much Abu Rhoda for reminding us about Medical Service in the country. President Bio has promised to construct a national medical diagnosis centre of excellence for all Sierra Leoneans. He said that he is going to use the money recovered from the corrupt officials to build the centre. The money is already there. That will be hyper-super.
I am pretty sure that this center will be second to none in Africa. It will also have all the departments necessary so that Sierra Leoneans will never be sent again to Ghana for treatment. Instead, people from other countries will be coming to Sierra Leone for treatment.
It’s a shame that we still lack an ultra modern hospital in Sierra Leone (The Athens Of Africa). Let us all pray day and night for the construction of this centre. Thank you president Bio for building the peoples medical centre.
Get well soon.
The government of president Bio should just treat Captain Strasser as a former head of state. What will the president gain if he does not do that? Let bygones be bygones and send the captain for treatment overseas Mr. President. That’s it. Many people including myself have echoed a long time ago that Captain Strasser should be given a former head of State status.
As I always say, the office of the president and our former heads of state must be respected and taken care of. No matter what. We should always respect our heads of state. Some will cry foul or argue their grievances against captain Strasser. But what will that achieve? This man once sacrificed his life for the country. The country should continue to heal and come out of revenge and hate.
President Bio, Will your government please book a hospital in the UK to treat captain Strasser on humanitarian grounds or as a goodwill gesture on your part? He was once in the UK. So, it will be better for him to undergo treatment there. If he returns home safe and healthy, I will please ask the government to put him on a very good pension if not already done? God bless you captain Strasser for your sacrifice to the nation.
This is what is expected of the president. He must work hard to see things go through. This medical service could have been done in Sierra Leone. APC government did nothing but corrupting and wasting the wealth of the state and trying to build an airport which was nothing but indebting the country to the chinese. It is time now for the country to stop borrowing money for everything which can easily be done in the country.
How can you hate Maada Bio? His sense of gratitude and forgiveness is unmatchable. I remember during the 2012 elections when Strasser under the influence of APC was making false accusations and attacks against Maada. Wish you speedy recovery Strasser.