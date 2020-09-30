Former president Koroma and others issued travel ban

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 September 2020:
The Attorney General of Sierra Leone – Anthony Brewah, has issued travel ban on the former president of the country – Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, along with scores of ministers and senior public officials who served under his government before his ruling party was voted out of office in 2018.
The Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in Freetown, yesterday informed the Inspector-General of Police to stop those listed from leaving Sierra Leone by air, sea or land.
The list which includes names of ‘law firms, schools and dead persons’ has become a subject of derision and lampooning on social media by opposition supporters, accusing the Bio-led government of ineptitude and sloppiness for allowing the list to be published without due diligence and care. But supporters of the government say that “there is a method in the government’s seeming madness which will soon be revealed”.
Some opposition supporters are arguing that the Attorney General has no legal powers to ban those accused of corruption – including the former president from travelling, without seeking a court order.
But opposition supporters are being reminded of a precedent set by the Koroma government after winning the 2007 elections and then went on to order a travel ban on former ministers and senior government officials, suspected of maladministration, abuse of office and corruption.
Koroma went on to establish a Commission of Inquiry but failed to produce a Report and recommendations for action against those he had accused of being corrupt .
This is the list of persons and establishments that are now subjected to travel ban, following the publication of the government’s Commission of Inquiry Reports and White Paper response to the Commission’s recommendations:
I really don’t know whether there is a postmark in heaven or hell, or any social media platform in the heavens, or even an email address to forward this order to the dead Accused. The Angels guarding men like Dr Minkialu Bah, must be wondering what the hell is going on in Sierra Leone? Have Bio and his men lost their marbles? If you ever wonder why our country is under-developed look no further. This Attorney General, was supposed to know his brief to his finger tips and due to his ineptitude and stumbling, have once again proven to the Sierra Leonean public, that Bio is leading an incompetent government, of which some of his ministers don’t know how to organise a wedding party.
They might forget the flowers or the cake. Never mind the wedding ever taking place in the first place. Because they might have got the date wrong! Now the die is cast, the APC members that are accused should show us what they are made off. To defend themselves. If anyone of them is found guilty of stealing from the state, they should be punished. If innocent all the better. Defend Yes. Vigorously I bet my life. When Sorie Ibrahim Koroma, the former vice president of our country, a good friend of my father’s confided in him about the prospect of nominating Major General Momoh to succeed Stevens in 1985, he was clearly on two minds. He felt that by right he was supposed to succeed Stevens. At the same time he was honest with himself, because the odds were stacked against him. But my father told him just do it. Because you know Mr. Koroma, you know what our party, the APC party is capable of doing if you don’t toe the line.
THAT IS THE TYPE OF APC PARTY I GREW UP TO KNOW. MORE LIKE THE PRESENT ONE IS THE DILUTED FORM. BEFORE, MEN WILL SHAKE IN THEIR BOOTS JUST AT THE MERE MENTION OF THOSE THREE LETTERS – APC. No one knows that better than Bio with his selective justice. After the Paolo Conteh and Dr Blyden testing of the water cases, and seeing no reaction from the APC, he’s gone for the full hug. May we have peace in Sierra Leone.
Dead persons added to that list? People who shall in one way or the other be in heaven or hell depending on what they did in this world? Ridiculous! TBC.