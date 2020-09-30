Former president Koroma and others issued travel ban

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 September 2020:

The Attorney General of Sierra Leone – Anthony Brewah, has issued travel ban on the former president of the country – Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, along with scores of ministers and senior public officials who served under his government before his ruling party was voted out of office in 2018.

The Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in Freetown, yesterday informed the Inspector-General of Police to stop those listed from leaving Sierra Leone by air, sea or land.

The list which includes names of ‘law firms, schools and dead persons’ has become a subject of derision and lampooning on social media by opposition supporters, accusing the Bio-led government of ineptitude and sloppiness for allowing the list to be published without due diligence and care. But supporters of the government say that “there is a method in the government’s seeming madness which will soon be revealed”.

Some opposition supporters are arguing that the Attorney General has no legal powers to ban those accused of corruption – including the former president from travelling, without seeking a court order.

But opposition supporters are being reminded of a precedent set by the Koroma government after winning the 2007 elections and then went on to order a travel ban on former ministers and senior government officials, suspected of maladministration, abuse of office and corruption.

Koroma went on to establish a Commission of Inquiry but failed to produce a Report and recommendations for action against those he had accused of being corrupt .

This is the list of persons and establishments that are now subjected to travel ban, following the publication of the government’s Commission of Inquiry Reports and White Paper response to the Commission’s recommendations:

