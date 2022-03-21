Former President Koroma departs to Nigeria for high-level engagements on peace and democracy

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 March 2022:

Former President of Sierra Leone, H.E. Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, departs Freetown today, Monday 21st March 2022, for Nigeria. The Sierra Leonean statesman will participate in a dialogue, aimed at coordinating response to the emerging socio-political trends in West Africa, following an invitation from the West Africa’s Elders Forum (WAEF).

The dialogue will be held under the aegis of the WAEF which has been established by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, as a mechanism to promote peace, governance, and democracy in the sub-region.

WAEF particularly emphasizes preventing election-related conflicts and maintaining stability in West Africa.

A letter signed by former President Goodluck Jonathan (Photo left with former president Koroma), says that: “The accelerating trend of instability, insecurity and breakdown of constitutional order within the West African Sub-region cannot be allowed to continue unchecked. There is an urgent need for a collective response to the emerging challenges.”

The Meeting will be held on March 23 2022, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria.

In another engagement taking place tomorrow, March 22, former President Koroma will participate as ‘Guest Speaker’ in a virtual event on the Experimental Leadership Series hosted by Tel – Africa. He will be speaking on the theme; “Reaction Vs. Proaction; rethinking the leadership experience in Africa.”

And on March 25, President Koroma will deliver the Keynote speech at another virtual High-Level discussion organized by Club House, which is an auxiliary of the Centre for International Policy (CIP), speaking about “The Challenges of African Leadership.” CIP says it prides itself as ‘an independent research and policy centre dedicated to promoting Africa’s position in international affairs and global governance.’

Between the 28th and 29th March 2022, President Koroma will also participate in a High-Level discussion organized by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, focusing on democratic good governance and the role of sub-regional bodies such as ECOWAS in achieving this goal.

“The reversal in democratic governance and the re-emergence of military rule in West Africa is troubling. This calls for frank discussions and practical solutions to the underlying factors,” said former President Koroma.

The CoDA event will bring together over 40 participants comprising political leaders, policymakers, civil society actors and academics in a joint endeavour to find ways of addressing the discontents affecting democracy in West Africa.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...