Former President Koroma meets British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone

Office of Former President Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 October 2021:

Former President Ernest Bai Koroma has today Tuesday, 12th October, held a closed – door meeting with the British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Ms Lisa Chesney. This afternoon’s meeting is part of a flurry of diplomatic engagements the former president has embarked upon with the international community in Freetown.

Britain is Sierra Leone’s major bilateral and development partner – with a wide variety of social, economic and cultural links. The British have also heavily invested in restoring democracy, in building peace and in supporting the country’s development agenda.

The former President is particularly pleased with the “forthright discussion” he had with the British High Commissioner.

Like his previous engagements with the UNSRSG for West Africa and the Sahel and the European Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone, the discussion was centred around the need to consolidate peace, strengthen democracy, good governance and rule of law in Sierra Leone.

Although it is not immediately clear what road map would be utilised in pursuit of those shared objectives, the well – regarded statesman has once again put on offer his distinguished peace and democratic credentials to help bolster Sierra Leone’s beleaguered peace, democracy and good governance records.

