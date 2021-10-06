Former President Koroma receives African Bar Medal of Merit in Leadership Award

Office of Former President Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 October 2021:

Former President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma has been honoured with the award of the African Bar Medal of Merit in Leadership by the African Bar Association (AfBA) at the ongoing 2021 AfBA Annual Conference in Niamey, Republic of Niger.

The former President received the award on Monday, 4th October 2021, alongside three other former colleagues during the opening ceremony of the conference.

The other awardees included former President of Nigeria Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of Niger Mohammadou Issoufou, and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

AfBA President Barrister Hannibal Uwaifo, who presented the award, described the awardees as Africa’s good governance ambassadors and thanked Koroma for his efforts in promoting peace and democracy in Africa.

Speaking shortly after receiving the highly acclaimed award, former President Koroma thanked the AfBA for this memorable recognition of his humble contribution to Africa’s aspiration of deepening democracy through democratic peaceful transitions.

“Indeed, we must NEVER allow the ignominious days of military incursions into politics to reemerge. We MUST work even harder to achieve the wider objective of a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Africa,” said President Koroma.

Dr Koroma dedicated this honour to the great people of Sierra Leone. “You accorded me the privileged to serve for two consecutive terms. And it’s the remarkable support you provided to my government in deepening democracy, consolidating peace, rebuilding our country’s economy, infrastructure, social services, upholding the constitutional term limit and ensuring a peaceful transition of power that made this happen. Thank you Sierra Leone!”, he said.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the former President had an interesting discussion with the host Ex – President, H.E. Mahammadou Issoufou. Like him, Jonathan and Sirleaf, Issoufou has presided over a democratic transition in Niger recently. He is therefore the newly inducted friend and brother in retirement being welcome to the small but steadily growing family of Presidential retirees.

The four past presidents agreed that there is so much they can accomplish together on the important issues of conflict prevention, peace, democracy, unity, the environment and the development of the African Agenda.

