Sierra Leone media icon – Philip Neville and others arrested by police

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 October 2021:

Sierra Leone police yesterday granted bail to nine people working at the popular Star Radio station after they were arrested and detained at the CID headquarters in Freetown, over allegations of illegal electricity connectivity from the national grid without paying.

The Proprietor of Star Radio Philip Neville (Photo) and the Station Manager – Abdul Rahman, are reported to be in police custody despite appeals for their release on bail.

According to reports, the police raided the radio station on Monday morning on allegations of “illegal abstraction of electricity”, a crime very common in Sierra Leone which is costing the government millions of dollars a year. Many are accusing the government of failing to meaningfully address this menace.

The entire staff of the Star Radio station were arrested and detained at the CID in Freetown, sparking further debate about the illegal tapping into the national electricity grid by businesses across the country.

The country’s journalist’s association – SLAJ is said to have secured the release of the 9 members of staff of Star Radio, excluding the proprietor Philip Neville and the station manager Abdul Rahman.

They are all expected to appear in court today to answer to the charges of electricity theft.

Philip Neville is a fierce critic of the government. He is also the owner of the Standard Times Newspaper and Star TV. This is one of his recent critiques of the government published by his Standard Times newspaper:

LEGAL LINK – are calling for Neville’s release:

