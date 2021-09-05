Former president Koroma receives leadership award from senior lawyers on the African continent 

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 September 2021:

The African Bar Association (AfBA) has invited former President of Sierra Leone, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, to attend the Association’s annual conference taking place from 3rd October to 7th October 2021 in Niamey, Niger.

AfBA also informed President Koroma of its decision to honour him with the 2021 African Leadership Medal during the Annual Conference

At a short presentation ceremony in Makeni yesterday, AfBA’s Director of Information and Protocol, Elvis Enoh, said the African Bar Association was established in 1971 as an advocacy group seeking to promote good governance, constitutionality, and the rule of law in Africa.

Enoh said that the AfBA had passed a resolution to honour some of the deserving past leaders on the continent for their services to Africa in promoting Good Governance, Democracy and the Rule of Law while in office.

Enoh added, “the African Bah Association will be pleased to decorate Your Excellency with the African Bar Leadership Medal at the Opening Ceremony of the Conference…”

Accepting the invitation, Former President Koroma said: “I accept this invitation with all humility, and I am going to dedicate the award to the people of Sierra Leone who gave me the opportunity to serve, members of my administration whose support was instrumental to what we were able to accomplish, and my political party that gave me a platform….”

The Sierra Leonean statesman also reassured AfBA that he will continue to dedicate his energy, time and other resources towards promoting peace and good governance in Africa.

Former President Koroma will be among six other former leaders and diplomats to be awarded in Niamey.

Elvis Enoh was accompanied to Makeni by the AfBA Vice President for West Africa, Rhoda Nuni; Information and Protocol Officer, Boyzie Kamara from the AfBA Chapter Sierra Leone; and Mr Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara (Photo above – with former president Koroma) who is a life time Member of the AfBA Governing Council.

