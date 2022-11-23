Freetown cable car project takes centre stage at peer-to-peer exchange with Colombia and Peru

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 November 2022:

I am thrilled to report the successful return of a delegation from Freetown City Council (FCC) and central government (the Ministry of Transport and Aviation and the Ministry of Finance) who were hosted by the City of Medellin on a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Exchange with the cities of Medellin and Lima.

This was to share knowledge and expertise on the Metrocable (Medellin’s Cable Car system) for delivering climate resilient solutions to Freetown’s urban transport challenges. I am so excited by the progress we have made since my initial meeting with the former Mayor of Medellin in Durban in November 2019.

Since that date FCC has completed a self-financed pre-feasibility study including a public webinar with City of Medellin officials, secured funding from the C40Cities Finance Facility (CFF) for a full feasibility study which is currently ongoing and now an FCC delegation has participated in this very useful P2P Exchange.

Demonstrating the power of collaboration, the P2P Exchange was organised by Urban Shift in partnership with the C40 Cities Finance Facility as part of the World Bank funded Resilient Urban Sierra Leone project.

The exchange also included a team from the American Institute of Architects who are providing advice to the City Council on Transit Oriented Development around the planned Cable Car station sites.

The P2P included presentations, facilitated discussions and site visits with key stakeholders who were involved in the planning, designing, financing, and implementing Metrocable in Medellin.

These sessions served to increase the consensus amongst participants from national and local government on the importance of stakeholder engagement, political commitment and public participation and confidence in delivering such major transformational project in the city of Freetown.

Members of the FCC delegation were Cllr Sheku Deen Mansaray, DPO Abdul Karim Marrah, Acting City Engineer Dunstan Sackey, GIZ Integrated Urban Planning Ing Modupe Williams, Senior Technical CFF Simon Johnson and FCC based SLIRUMP Senior Project Manager Mariama Whitmore.

Members of the central government delegation were MOF Director FDD Adams Kargbo, MOF Director Fiscal Risk Alhassan Mansaray and MOTA Technical Advisor Adams Stevens.

See my Facebook post regarding my meeting with the former mayor of Medellin, now Governor of the region, on 13 November 2019.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=462315821089534&id=110552192932567&mibextid=qC1gEa

#TransformFreetown

#UrbanShif

#C40FinanceFacility

#FurtherTogether

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...