Freetown City Council supports victims of 11th September flood disaster

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: 28 September 2022:

Yesterday, we visited sites destroyed by flooding which took place on Sunday, 11th of September 2022. With the support of an anonymous Sierra Leonean UK-based donor, we are supporting the victims and survivors.

First, we met with Adama who lost her nephew and whose father was badly injured. The house next to Adama’s was completely destroyed, so we had to visit the survivor at his friend’s house outside of the community. His bravery in the face of his loss was truly inspiring.

Our next site was where a seven-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother died when a wall collapsed on them on the morning of 11th September 2022. We offered words of comfort to the parents, with the hope that our gesture of solidarity would give a little solace to them.

We continue to advocate for Land Use Planning and an environmentally sensitive Building Permit Regime to save lives and property.

