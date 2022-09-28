Bank governor says ‘sorry I cant help people of Sierra Leone’ as calls for his resignation grow

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 September: 2022:

Calls are growing once again for President Bio to sack the Central Bank Governor – Professor Kelfala Kallon (Photo above), as the country’s economy and its currency – the New Leone, continue to descend into free fall, amid huge rise in costs of living for millions of poor people across the country.

Speaking on AYV TV early this week, the people of Sierra Leone were looking for credible words of comfort from the Bank Governor to show that the government of president Bio has got grips on the growing economic crisis, but they were disappointed.

Many viewers were left feeling that the Bank Governor has run out of ideas in controlling rising inflation that is now making the New Leone worthless.

Last week, the Bank Governor published a statement saying that the government’s decision to phase the old Leone out of circulation has been postponed, and will now come into effect in March next year, as the central bank struggles to convince people to turn in their stock of old Leones.

Some analysts say that with a huge stock of old Leones in circulation, and the Bank’s inability to supply New Leones to commercial banks, the Central Bank’s monetary policy is in disarray.

Writing on Twitter, this is what Lamrana Bah – AYV TV presenter, said about his interview with the Bank Governor:

These are just some of the responses to the Bank Governor’s statements:

