Freetown City Council suspends budget planning review as government is accused of sabotaging service delivery

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 October 2021:

Elected councillors of the Freetown City Council along with the city’s Mayor – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, yesterday suspended a budget review the council was undertaking with central government, in reaction to what the mayor described as the government’s continuing efforts at sabotaging the council’s service delivery.

Freetown City Council has 49 elected councillors, of which only one is from the ruling SLPP party. This, policy analysts point out is the reason for the government’s determined political campaign to bring the council into disrepute with voters across the city.

Local council elections are due to take place next year, and the ruling SLPP are desperate to win as many of the 49 seats by all means necessary.

Speaking shortly after the review meeting was called off, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said: “This morning, myself and the FCC Councillors had no option but to request the temporary cancellation of the Freetown City Council 2022 Budget hearing as explained in the statement recorded below.

“We were elected to deliver sanitation and many other services to the residents of Freetown, and we are committed to ensuring that we do so. Consistent efforts to sabotage service delivery must be addressed.”

You can watch the Mayor speaking yesterday:

