President Bio calls on Sierra Leoneans in the UAE to continue to be patriotic

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 October 2021:

President Dr Julius Maada Bio last Thursday held a meeting with Sierra Leoneans living and working in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, where he also launched the maiden edition of the Embassy’s Newsletter.

Speaking to his fellow countrymen, he thanked them for the love and patriotism they have shown by attending the Exhibition Day of Sierra Leone at the EXPO Dubai 2020, and for comporting themselves well in a foreign country, adding that the UAE is a country of law and order, and, therefore, urged all Sierra Leoneans living in Dubai to be ambassadors of Sierra Leone by putting on their best behaviours.

“My government is working hard back home to make the country a place we all can be proud of. That is why we are hugely investing in education for the future of our children and national development.

“As a country, we are beginning to be recognised in the world for investing in education and for fighting corruption. I, therefore, encourage you all in UAE to be law abiding because you all are ambassadors of Sierra Leone,” he said.

The new newsletter published by the embassy features articles on the cooperation between Sierra Leone and the UAE, the strides already made by President Julius Maada Bio, particularly his Human Capital Development agenda and the efforts of the Office of the First Lady at protecting women and girls.

President Bio commended the Embassy for producing the newsletter, saying that it is part of Sierra Leone’s rebranding process, noting that the newsletter contained major highlights of activities carried out by the Embassy and the Government of Sierra Leone.

He also thanked the Sierra Leone community for attending the event and for celebrating Sierra Leone’s National Day at the EXPO 2020.

Also present at the meeting were – Madam Fatima Maada Bio, and Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the UAE, Rashid Sesay.

