Freetown City Council’s Early Learning Adventure Centre and Nursery transforms lives

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 03 November 2022:

Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr’s efforts to transform Freetown and transform lives is paying huge dividends, with thousands of young children in poor neighbourhoods, given access to early learning opportunity that is key to their development and growth.

In the deprived community of Congo Water in the capital, the Council’s supported Early Learning Adventure Centre Daycare and Nursery, is transforming the lives of very young children of market women.

“I was really excited to visit the FCC Early Learning Adventure Centre Daycare and Nursery at Congo Water Market the other day. The facility which was designed specifically for the children and grandchildren of Congo Water market women was opened in October 2020, constructed with funding from Ms. Sonia Gardner of Avenue Capital and is operated in partnership with Narnia Daycare.

“The impact access to excellent pre-school education is creating in the lives of the children and their families is truly transformational! FCC has constructed a similar facility in Kroo Town Road market, and we look forward to opening it as soon as possible,” says Mayor Aki-Sawyerr.

Thousands of children aged five, die every year in Sierra Leone of poverty, poor nutrition, poor housing and poor health care.

