Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr will contest June 24th mayoral election

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2023:
Freetown’s most popular and successful Mayor – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, has today confirmed that she will be running for re-election on June 24th, after completing her five-year term as the most hardworking mayor the city of Freetown has ever had, despite political witch-hunt by the ruling SLPP to remove her from office and prevent her from contesting the forthcoming election.
To the delight of her hundreds of thousands of supporters across the City, this morning she said: “On this International Women’s Day, I am pleased to announce that I am running for re-election as the Mayor of Freetown on 24th June 2023”.
You can watch Mayor Aki-Sawyerr’s re-election announcement video here:
Last Friday, 3rd March, 2023, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr was in South Carolina, USA where she delivered a keynote address at World Hope International’s Vision Summit, focusing on access to safe clean water, health and social protection.
Speaking about the event, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said: “World Hope International has been a committed development partner; and it was lovely to meet with some of the people who make this work possible.”
Go for re-election City Mother. You have unfinished business viz the Krootown Road nursery, the Wilberforce Market etc. You will win hands down with a landslide despite what your detractors, the GREENS, and the Pretenders say. Freetonians know and love their Mayor. You absolutely deserve and merit a second term.
I humbly disagree. Of recent times, Late Alfred Akibo Bett should carry that mantle of being the best mayor in the Freetown municipality . During his days , lawlessness in the municipality was minimal and there were developmental projects undertaking by the F.C.C. What has Mrs. Yvonne Aki-Sawyer done since her ascension to the mayoral position in this four or more years ? Credit would only be given to her fake British accent.
Oh Patrick, you are really making a fool of yourself here. Accusing the Mayor of faking her British accent, is nothing short of being infantile. If all you think about when you listen to the Mayor speaking, is her so called “fake British accent”, then I would say you are either filled with jealousy and envy, or you lack the grown up ability to focus on what matters most. You need help. Go figure my dear brother! Lol