Marampa Mines Limited issues statement following recent inaccurate reporting in local media

Marampa Mines Limited: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 March 2023:

Further to a statement made by Marampa Mines Limited (MML) last year, we would like to again offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the three deceased men who tragically lost their lives in the lake within MML’s mining concession last October.

Since there is an ongoing investigation, MML cannot comment on the matter, except that the statements in the recent Sierra Leone press and social media are unsubstantiated and nothing further from the truth.

MML continues to cooperate fully with the investigation.

MML is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of race, gender, ethnicity, religion, economic status or other.