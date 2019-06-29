Freetown’s 1970s socialite and icon – Michael Alphonso Kalley dies

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 June 2019:

It is with deep sadness that the family of Freetown’s 1970s socialite and icon – Mr. Michael (Mike) Alphonso Kalley, announces his death, which took place on the 27th of June 2019, at the Connaught Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone. He was aged 66.

Michael was a long-time resident of Houston, Texas, USA – a man full of life and love for family. Mike was an alumni of St. Edwards Secondary School at Kingtom in Freetown, where he excelled as an athlete in track and field events.

He was also the goalkeeper for the school soccer team in the ’70s.

He migrated to the USA immediately after finishing High School and made Houston his home.

He graduated from Texas Southern University with a BA Degree in Accounting – and later worked as a Tax Specialist in the private sector.

Michael is survived by his daughter – Sylvia Suadu Kalley in the UK; granddaughters – N’Gardie and Fantah; Sisters – Isabella Deensie in Virginia, USA, Evelyn Bright – Davies in Atlanta, USA, Ann Dunn in Dallas, USA, and Sylvia Suadu Mason in London, UK; his brother – Mr Donald Ishmael Kalley in Canada; Sister-in law – Yvette Kalley in Houston, Texas; brothers in Law – Dr Alex Dunn and Mr Dennis Deensie in the USA. Several nieces and nephews in the USA, UK and Freetown.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Michael Kalley was a larger than life character. He was a socialite and an icon to every young person growing up in Freetown in the 1970s.

Speaking to the Editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph – Abdul Rashid Thomas – a friend of Michael and the Kalley family, one gets a true sense of the depth of loss that his family and friends must now shoulder.

Recalling Mike’s younger days growing up in Fisher Lane, Freetown, Abdul Rashid Thomas said: “Mike was the spark that lit every social gathering in the 1970s. He was friendly and loved music. He was a fashionista who donned the latest couture in town, even before they got to the shops for sale. He was a great showman who excelled in sports too.

“Back in the day, every young school boy wanted to be like Michael Kalley, whether it’s in athletics, football or cricket. Mike was a star, an icon and a role model. He inspired many young people to become the best in whatever sporting event they chose.

“Sadly, that bright star of Sierra Leone has been extinguished by the unseen hand of the Almighty God.

“Mike will be sorely missed by his family and friends, especially in Sierra Leone, UK, Canada and the USA. May his soul rest in perfect peace.“

Houston will miss a dear brother, father and friend – A man who will spare his shirt to make his kinfolk happy.

Michael Alphonso Kalley – the fashionista and super sportsman has gone too soon, but will never be forgotten.

