President Bio to speak about 3D Printing and Block Chain technology at a conference in Uganda

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 June 2019:

President Julius Maada Bio is in Abuja, Nigeria where he is attending the 55th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The 55th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS will be held today, 29th June, 2019.

The summit will consider among other things, key items for decisions such as the Interim Report of the President of the ECOWAS Commission for 2019, and the Memorandum on Reports emanating from various sectoral Ministers’ Meeting organised by ECOWAS in the region.

Leaving Abuja after the Summit, President Bio will visit Rwanda on the invitation of President Paul Kagame, who is said to be impressed with President Bio’s progressive leadership.

It is expected that both President Bio and President Kagame will share experiences and best practices in governance.

President Julius Maada Bio will also travel to Uganda on a State visit, where he will be hosted by President Yoweri Museveni.

President Bio will deliver a plenary keynote speech at the Block Chain 4th Industrial Revolution conference, taking place in Uganda. He will be speaking as a champion of science, technology and innovation in governance.

It is expected that during the State Visit, both President Bio and President Museveni will discuss technology transfer, healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, natural resources governance, military cooperation and training, tourism investments, and President Bio’s leadership of the Continental C10 for UN reform.

This is President Bio talking here about the use of 3D Printing technology in governance:

