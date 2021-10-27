Glad president Bio has joined Dr Yumkella in his call to open the political space to diasporans

NGC Media Team: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 October 2021:

Upon entering the political space in Sierra Leone, Hon. Alhaji Dr. Kandeh K. Yumkella promised to ensure that all Sierra Leoneans living in the Diaspora will have the opportunity to run for Parliamentary and Presidential offices in the country, vote and be voted for.

After several fighting and advocating, the Bio led administration has finally succumb and see the need for Sierra Leoneans living in the Diaspora to be voted for as MPs in the country.

Today, the President, Julius Maada Bio has announced that his “Government has just approved and authorized the Attorney General to lay in Parliament a proposed amendment to the Constitution of Sierra Leone that will allow dual citizens to be qualified to be elected as Members of Parliament.”

This has been the clarion call of Dr. Yumkella since he entered the Sierra Leone political arena.

Thankfully, Dr. Yumkella’s dream of ensuring our brothers and sisters holding dual citizenship can be elected as MPs, is about to be realised.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...