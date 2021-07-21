Government ministers are not entitled to be called Honourable – Sierra Leone parliament rules

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 July 2021:

The obsession of many prominent Sierra Leoneans in public life taking on the title of “Honourable” has been dealt a big blow today after the country’s parliament decided that only elected members of parliament and Judges can be called Honourable.

The Speaker of Parliament, ‘Honourable’ Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu has today Wednesday 21st July 2021 ruled, that the title Honourable should could only be used by persons who are serving or had served in elected offices, or who are serving or had served in the superior court of judicature, or conferment of such title by Parliament.

Such persons he said include the President, Vice President, persons who are serving or had served as MPs – past and present – regardless of serving as ministers or not; persons who are serving or had served the superior court of judicature; and persons on whom such title is conferred by Parliament.

Therefore, persons other than the above, when appointed to serve as Ministers and Deputy Ministers should be addressed as “Mr. Minister” or “Madam Minister”.

A motion was moved and seconded by the Leader of Government Business and the Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma and Hon. Bashiru Silikie for onward submission to the executive branch of government for consideration.

Analysts say that this ruling is going to cause a lot of unhappiness and pierce many self-inflated egos in the country, especially among former and current senior government functionaries.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...