Haja Madinatu is laid to eternal rest in London tomorrow

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 April 2021:

The funeral service of our beloved mother and grandmother – Haja Madinatu Remilekum Kultumi Lewally Taylor (nee Tejan), who sadly passed away peacefully in London, UK, aged 93 years on Tuesday 20th April 2021, will take place tomorrow Sunday, 25th April 2021 at the Wood Grange Park Cemetery, Romford Road, Manor Park, London, UK at 2:45 PM prompt.

Due to Covid restrictions, a maximum of 30 people are allowed at the graveside.

Before the burial, Janaaza prayers will be held at the East London Mosque, 96 Whitechapel Road, London E1 1JQ at 1:30pm. Please arrive by 1pm at the mosque to observe Covid protocols.

Haja Madinatu is survived by her children – Mr Mohamed Thomas in Freetown, Sierra Leone; Mrs Olaymatu Alan in the UK; the Editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph – Mr Abdul Rashid Thomas in the UK; Mrs Hawanatu Kargbo in the UK; Mrs Ekundayo Karim in Freetown, Sierra Leone; and Ms Fatmata Lewally Taylor in the UK.

She is also survived by her younger brother – Alhaji Hashim Tejan in Freetown, Sierra Leone; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Other close relatives include the Tejan, Cole, Ghazalie, Thomas, Deen, and several others in Sierra Leone and abroad.

Those wishing to join the funeral ceremony on-line can use the following Zoom link:

Diaspora voices Studio and the family of the late Haja Madinatu Remilekum Kultumi Lewally Taylor (nee Tejan), cordially invite you to join the funeral ceremony of the late Haja Madinatu tomorrow, Sunday 25th April 2021, starting at 12.45 PM London Time.

Please join us by using the following zoom link, ID and Passcode:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81315118376?pwd=aWNNSWhWVmE1ZVZlOTZqQjk4bDdnQT09

Meeting ID: 813 1511 8376

Passcode: 684141

