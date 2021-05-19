Head of China’s Kingho Energy Group – Colin Ding arrives in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 May 2021:

President of Kingho Energy Group, Colin Ding has said he is very happy to come to Sierra Leone and will do more to invest in the country. Mr Ding made this statement in the early hours of Tuesday 18th May 2021 on his arrival at the Freetown International Airport. He is leading a group of investors from the People’s Republic of China to review the progress of the current Kingho projects across the country.

On arrival, the President of Kingho Energy Group said he is very happy to see that Sierra Leone has controlled the COVID-19 pandemic based on the robust and efficient leadership of President Julius Maada Bio.

In addition, the President of Kingho Energy Group said that he is also very happy to see the massive progress being achieved by Kingho projects in Sierra Leone which he attributed to the love and support the people and Government of Sierra Leone have rendered to the company. He said that the support from Sierra Leone is what serves as the basis for considering more investment into the country.

He said that he is pretty much optimistic that their deliberation with the government of Sierra Leone will open more pathways for investment opportunities in the country and he hopes that based on the support given to the company so far, they as investors will give their very best in achieving the vision of the mining sector of Sierra Leone.

Kingho Investment Company Limited is the parent company of Kingho Mining Company Limited and Kingho Railway and Port Company Limited.

Kingho Mining Company and Kingho Railway & Port Company acquired a Large-Scale Mining License to operate in Sierra Leone. Government of Sierra Leone officially handed over the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mining site to Kingho Mining Co Ltd on 23rd September 2020 whilst they signed the Lease Agreement for the railway with Kingho Railway and Port Co. Ltd on 8th January 2021, respectively.

Kingho Mining Company Limited, a subsidiary company, is to undertake mining at the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines in Sambaia, Dasogoia and Simiria chiefdoms of Tonkolili District, Northern Province of Sierra Leone, whilst Kingho Railway and Port Company Limited as another subsidiary company operates the 192 kilometer railway which leads from the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines to the Port town of Pepel, in Kamasondo Chiefdom, Port Loko District.

The mines, railway and port all started official operation in early March 2021.

