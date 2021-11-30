Hollywood film producers discuss movie project with President Bio to help boost tourism

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 November 2021:

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone yesterday Monday 29 November 2021, held talks at State House in Freetown with two Hollywood film producers – Ariel Leon and Michael Duff, from The Roots Production Service, to discuss the possibility of filming on location in Freetown, Bo and other parts of Sierra Leone next year.

The producers are in the country as an advanced team to visit potential locations as they set to film a movie called “The Bridge To Kono”.

Dr Julius Spencer, who led the team, expressed gratitude to President Bio for receiving them and explained that the producers are in Sierra Leone to engage with authorities and stakeholders on the success of the project.

He said that this could open up huge opportunity for the country in boosting the tourism industry and encouraging other directors and producers to invest in similar ventures in Sierra Leone.

Ariel Leon, owner and managing partner of The Roots Production Service said they are in the country on behalf of the director of the movie, Werner Herzog, who is a well-known German film director, producer, actor and screenwriter who has produced more than 60 films.

He said they are hoping to film on location in Freetown, Bo and other sites around Sierra Leone in mid-2022, adding that they had visited close to 50 bridges in the country and are hoping to film on the Bumpeh bridge located in the south of the country.

President Julius Maada Bio welcomed the team and noted that he has been informed about the movie and assured them of his government’s fullest support to make the project a success.

“My government will provide all the necessary documentation you may need to help make your work easier,” he concluded.

