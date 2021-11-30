Vice President Juldeh Jalloh in Ivory Coast to discuss electricity supply for the South-East of Sierra Leone

Austine Luseni: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 November 2021:

Yesterday Monday, 29 November 2021, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio dispatched Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh as a Special Envoy to Cóte d’Ivoire, to engage President Alassane Dramane Ouattara on the TRANSCO CLSG Power Purchase and Transmission Services Agreement.

Today, Tuesday 30th November 2021, the Vice President will seek audience with the Ivorian President where he is expected to deliver a personal letter from His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio with respect to the inception of the TRANSCO CLSG project.

The Vice President is also expected to foster Sierra Leone’s long-standing bilateral relations with the francophone country, including trade and the possibility to re-start the Air Côte d’Ivoire flights to Freetown.

Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh will also witness the signing of the Power Purchase and Transmission Services Agreements to enable Sierra Leone to begin to benefit from the West African Power Pool Project which has its main generation hub in Còte d’Ivoire.

The TRANSCO CLSG Project is a critical component of the goal of regional integration of ECOWAS and the larger region, where energy generated by CI Energies will be transmitted and sold to substations in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea along the 1300km run of line.

It is worthy of note that Sierra Leone as a country has made tremendous strides in accomplishing its own side of the CLSG bargain, with some key substations and the process of the stringing of overhead and subterranean cables already completed.

This project will unquestionably build on the tremendous growth in the energy sector since 2018, as it will substantially increase the country’s access to energy to new heights.

Increased energy supply according to President Bio “is bound to improve the lives of Sierra Leoneans, bolster small businesses and attract much needed foreign investment.”

The New Direction administration of President Julius Maada Bio remains committed to improving the lives of Sierra Leoneans by making access to reliable and sustainable energy a priority.

Accompanying the Vice President are the Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay, Chairmen Boards of Directors EDSA and EGTC, Ing. Sidi Bakar and Ing. David Kamara in that order and other technical advisers.

About the author

Austine Luseni is Communications Specialist of the Ministry of Energy, Sierra Leone. Contact Tel: 077377042 / 034157390

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...