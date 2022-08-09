How dare you be so dishonest and deceitful, President Bio? Op ed

Kabs Kanu: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 August 2022:

Our President, Retired Brig. Maada Bio, recklessly left the nation suffering, with doctors and nurses going on strike and travelled out to the UK to attend his SLPP party’s fundraising dance. And during the party, President Bio said that the SLPP was the best thing that happened to Sierra Leone.

How can somebody be so dishonest and deceitful ? SLPP is the best thing that happened to Sierra Leone ?

How dare this president make such deceitful and lying statements when you cannot point at any development project in Sierra Leone that was not conceived, initiated or completed by the APC ? What have the SLPP done for Sierra Leone to make them the best thing that happened to the country?

Where are the giant strides in education he is talking about when Sierra Leone has been adjudged by the IMF and the UN Human Development Index as the 5th worst country on earth in terms of human development ? Sierra Leone’s position did not shift upwards on the HDI since Bio came to power four years ago.

The educational system is so riven with miscues, incompetence , inadequacies and unfulfilled promises that teachers and lecturers threaten to go on strike ever so often ? What about the electricity ? What did the SLPP do to improve it ? It is a West African electricity Pool that was initiated during APC rule and was completed during Bio’s tenure . It has nothing to do with President Bio or the SLPP.

If people were arrested for making fake and outlandish claims and telling bold faced lies, Bio should have been behind bars, cooling his wakabot heels.

The SLPP is the worst thing that happened to Sierra Leone—-The first political party to bring and institutionalize tribalism in Sierra Leone; the first political party that introduced the army into politics by bringing the army to stage a coup in 1967 to avoid power legitimately being transferred to the APC after it won the elections; the first political party to introduce bush war in Sierra Leone politics through the Ndogbowusui conflict in 1983; SLPP , the political party that brought the rebel war through its puppets Foday Sankoh , Allie Kabbah, Mosquito, Faya Musa and others in 1992; SLPP, the political party whose supporters burned people alive in the streets of Sierra Leone when it was restored after its overthrow in 1997; SLPP, the political party of the most horrendous human rights abuses ever under the reign of this wicked and heartless Bio. I can go on and on and on .

SLPP is the worst thing that happened to Sierra Leone and if the next president does not arrest and indict Bio for the innocent lives he has killed , we will make life very uncomfortable for that President.

Bio and the SLPP are not an asset to our nation. He should stop lying and deceiving the world. Bio is the only president that would leave his country starving and suffering and doctors and nurses going on strike , with patients dying needlessly and travel all the way to UK just to dance goboi with his SLPP members . Is that the best thing that has happened to Sierra Leone?

How can our president build his life on lies , deceit and impunity ? God is watching you . You will one day account for everything you are doing to our nation.

