How SLPP deluded Sierra Leoneans with cosmetic corruption crusade – Op ed

Ibrahim B. Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 October 2022:

In his address to the nation when he received the Governance Transition Team (GTT) report authored by former Chief Minister Prof. David Francis and others, Maada Bio begged us to join them in cleansing the state of corruption back in 2018 when they just arrived. Many of us took them for granted and joined the SLPP’s bashing of erstwhile Koroma regime as bunch of thieves. Oh, Allah forgive our gullibility for we were very unsuspecting!

This is only level 2 in our effort to scrutinize public officials who have taken oath to serve and clean this nation of corruption. Supporters of the SLPP, APC, NGC and all other political parties must be praying for people like us to succeed in scrutinizing those whose corrupt ways are responsible for the ‘bottomless pit situation’ Sierra Leone has found herself since independence.

Every time our government receives donor funds, we the people move one step further into destitution and deprivation. Those donor funds we must repay with heavy national tax revenue. The projects on which government uses those donor funds aren’t beneficial most times to the ordinary citizens apart from efforts from ‘party pikins’ to ‘vuvuzela’ lies.

Most often, projects that they get implemented are cost very high and usually than not, more than half of the allotted funds return to the ‘public thieves’. This is why such public projects short-lived their usefulness prior to their appointed life span e.g., the Mabang Bridge, because their quality is compromised.

The ACC has condescended into a regime defending anti-graft commission. Efforts to get the ACC up and running in alleged corruption cases relating to either the former Chief Minister, the First Lady, Office of the President, officials at the Information Ministry, the Clerk of Parliament vs Hon. Gevao, Hon. Matthieu Nyuma Fake Degree Scandal etc. etc. have produced the most disgustingly undesired outcome of oblivion and nothingness.

False narrative and propaganda have taken our good governance institutions like the ACC, Parliament, Sierra Leone Police and the judiciary hostage that each time a matter comes up against an SLPP official they will prevail against all odds e.g. the alleged murder case of the SLPP chairman Dr Prince Harding.

The Auditor-General’s reports (2019 and 2020) contain massive corruption revelations with hundreds of million dollars in cash losses to the state. Missing in action is the very active ACC commissioner who knows best how to file a corruption case against an opposition personality.

Our MDAs are being accused left, right and centre of massive corruption on front pages of local tabloid on daily basis. The American-based Africanist Press has put out loads of corruption revelations with convincing data that speak to the evidence. A good opportunity for the Bio-led government to have showcased its much-advertised fight against corruption in reality. Guess what! It’s another white elephant project for a government that has too many on its plate already.

No real intent to fight corruption. It’s all political gimmick coupled with a devil philosophy to divide and rule.

About the author

Ibrahim B. Koroma is the Executive Coordinator, Advocacy Network for Community Development (ANCD).

