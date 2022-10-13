Government of Sierra Leone refuses to bury the remains of 25 people killed during street protests

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 October 2022:

President Bio’s poor human rights record is being dented further, following his government’s refusal to hand over the remans of twenty-five people suspected to have been killed by security forces on the 10th of August 2022, when thousands took to the streets across the country protesting the government’s mismanagement of the economy.

Writing on social media, BBC reporter Umaru Fofanah expressed dismay at the government’s intransigence. This is what he said:

“It’s two months since 31 people were killed in protests across the north of Sierra Leone and in parts of the east of the capital. While the six slain police officers were laid to rest after a state funeral, families of the remaining 25 civilians have still not had the bodies of their loved ones. They’re still at the central mortuary.

“It’s hard to get any reason for this or when or whether the bodies will be handed over to their families. Some family members have expressed outrage, telling me that nobody is telling them anything concrete about the matter. Some of the victims were shot at home and were not even part of the protests.”

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...