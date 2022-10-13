We must celebrate and recognize them on International Day of The Girl Child and everyday

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 October 2022:

Two days ago, the world observed the International Day of the Girl Child with the theme- “Our time is now – our rights, our future”. In Freetown, UNICEF organized a panel discussion and conversation with five women and a small group of amazing girls who are taking leadership roles in their schools and girls’ empowerment groups.

I was honoured to be a member of the panel and to share my personal story alongside four inspirational women.

We had a fun-filled and impactful time, motivating the girls and ourselves to continue to be resilient, consistent, and dedicated irrespective of the challenges we all face. It was an important day, but we should celebrate and recognize girls every day of the year.

