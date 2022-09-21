Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone reports on the country’s first phase voter registration process

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 September 2022:

Over one million people have registered in the first phase of Sierra Leone’s voter registration exercise which ended last week, after reports of massive technical failings and logistic difficulties experienced by hundreds of thousands of people at registration centres across the country.

Early this week, the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) reported that it monitored the voter registration exercise in the capital Freetown and other parts of the country.

“At the registration centres visited, the Commission carried out public education and interviewed some registrants and party agents to get their views on the process,” the HRCL said.

You can watch the HRCL report in this video:

