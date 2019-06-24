Ibrahim B. Barrie laid to rest – gone too soon but not forgotten

Mohamed Gandoh Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 June 2019:

Youth Against Corruption Sierra Leone (YAC) mourns and regrets to announce the death of Mr Ibrahim B. Barrie, commonly known as Dino.

Mr Barrie was one of the lead drivers of the ACC Commissioner’s motorcade that was involved in the unfortunate road accident, around the Mile 91 axis.

They were on their way to attend the wedding of the Executive Director of Youth Against Corruption – Mr Sheku Koroma, in Bo city last Saturday, 22 June, 2019.

Mr Ibrahim B. Barrie (Photo) will be laid to rest today, Monday 24 June 2019, in Murry Town, Freetown.

In that regard, all YAC members wishing to pay their last respects and sympathise with the family of the late Mr. Barrie and the ACC, should meet at Murray Town roundabout, opposite Sea Bird crossing terminal at 3:30pm prompt today.

Mohamed Gandoh Jalloh, Public Relations Officer, Youth Against Corruption Sierra Leone.

