Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner in road accident but alive and well

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 June 2019:

ACC Commissioner, Francis Ben Kaifala’s vehicle convoy was involved in a road accident yesterday, Saturday, 22nd June 2019 along the mile 91 Highway, travelling to Bo.

According to report from the Public Relations Unit of the ACC, the vehicle leading Kaifala’s convoy was involved in the road accident.

It is not clear what caused the accident, but the commissioner today confirmed to the Sierra Leone Telegraph that the driver of the lead convoy vehicle, sadly died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident. Kaifala’s vehicle was not involved in the accident contrary to rumours.

Francis Ben Kaifala said he is safe and well, though shocked by the accident and the sad loss of the driver.

The deceased lead convoy driver has been named as Ibrahim Bailor Barrie aka Dino. (Photo).

Kaifala’s security staff who were travelling in the lead convoy vehicle that was involved in the fatal crash, are said to be receiving treatment for injuries sustained.

“In this moment of our grief as a Commission, we are asking that prayers be said for the deceased driver and to also keep the Commissioner and his team in your daily prayers and supplications,” the ACC publicity unit said in a statement today.

