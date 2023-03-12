IFC Regional Director visits Sierra Leone to support private sector development 

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 March 2023:

Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, was in Sierra Leone last week, on her first official visit to the country where she highlighted the central role of the private sector in supporting economic recovery, reducing fragility, and creating opportunity.

Mrs. Khalifa held talks with Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh (Photo), Minister of Finance Mr. Sheku Bangura, Central Bank Governor Kelfala Kallon, as well as private sector players and Development Partners.

As Sierra Leone currently grapples with compounding local and global economic challenges, including rising global food and fuel prices, discussions focused on how IFC will increase its support to help spur economic development and create opportunities for Sierra Leoneans.

IFC’s continued commitment towards the development of key pipeline projects in energy and agribusiness was at the top of Mrs. Khalifa’s agenda.

Celebrating International Women’s Day in the country, Mrs. Khalifa took part in an event hosted by IFC, honoring the influential role of women in shaping the development of the private and public sectors in Sierra Leone.

Discussions highlighted pathways to raise awareness of the value of gender equality in business leadership, leveraging networks of women leaders, and raising the profile of positive female role models in Sierra Leone.

IFC’s strategy in Sierra Leone focuses on agribusiness, energy, and mining to help Sierra Leone overcome fragility and achieve its full potential.

IFC continues to pursue leads in these sectors and currently has in its country portfolio, investment and advisory support in agribusiness, energy and financial sector.

About IFC

IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries.

In fiscal year 2022, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.