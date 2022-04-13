IMF delegation affirms support for Sierra Leone’s public investment management system

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 April 2022:
Last Friday, 8th April 2022, the visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission to Sierra Leone, led by Sukhwinder Singh – Advisor, African Department; and the IMF Resident Representative – Monique Newiak, met with the country’s Ministry of Planning and Economic Development (MoPED) to further discuss the Public Investment Management (PIM) system and assuring MoPED of their continued support.
Sukhwinder Singh while expressing his appreciation to the Minister and his Team for the warm welcome, noted the productive engagement they held with President Dr Julius Maada Bio, on his government’s progress made in governance, particularly with regards IMF programmes.
He commended government’s strides made so far in meeting the structural benchmarks of the IMF and in managing the Sierra Leone economy, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and other global shocks, but called on the government to explore alternative revenue sources and to streamline public expenditures.
Dr. Francis Kai-Kai, the MoPED Minister, spoke about progress made so far in implementing Sierra Leone’s Public Investment Management Assessment (PIMA) which was conducted with support from the IMF and the World Bank.
He said that his ministry has produced a National Public Investment Management Policy (NPIMP) as well as a Pre-Investment Guide which has enabled Sierra Leone to meet the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Structural Benchmark on public investment for the ongoing review.
Dr. Kai-Kai noted that the Ministry has also produced, on an annual basis the Public Investment Program (PIP) for Ministries, Departments and Agencies as part of the national budgeting process, adding that the PIP would also be rolled-out to local councils in the 2023 financial year.
The Minister presented to the Mission, brochures showing the eight policy clusters of the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2019-2023.
Does the IMF have a policy for controlling corruption by corrupt governments? They are the master lenders to corrupt developing countries. But most of the loans don’t bear fruit. This institution always says that they are lending to these corrupt countries in the name of the population. Mr and Mrs IMF, Sierra Leone is over sixty years since independence. Could you please inform me what development has taken place in the country compared with the massive billions of dollars of debt you have subdued to Sierra Leone? What I see is poverty all the way. I believe that the IMF has to restructure and change course on how they give loans to corrupt governments. What if a government comes in the future and says, we will stop servicing your debts and concentrate on Sierra Leone’s development until we stabilize our economy? Such a government will stop paying One Hundred Billion Leones every month to you immediately they take over governance. Anyway, the IMF has to GO one day. IMF is not impressive, in my view.
God bless Sierra Leone.
Finally, we have a credible government that doesn’t play “Hide and Seek” or “Cat and Mouse” games with the IMF. Credibility counts with regards to Bank loans, whether it’s personal Auto, credit cards, mortgages or government loans.
The lifetime leader of APC decided to steal our resources and declared “Austerity” rather than saving our nation.
The link below is the difference between the SLPP and the destructive APC within 4 years:
