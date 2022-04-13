Former President Koroma of Sierra Leone announces he is stepping down from politics

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 April 2022:

After months of intense speculation as to whether former President Koroma of Sierra Leone will step down from office as the chairman and leader of the country’s main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) Party, he has today announced that he is stepping down to make way for a new leader and chairman.

A statement issued by the former President’s office in Makeni, says that “he strongly believes that he has been privileged by God and his people, to serve as President of Sierra Leone for two terms; and as the Leader and Chairman of the APC, for even a much longer period.”

“He says it is now time for him to leave the political stage and continue serving Sierra Leone as a statesman. President Koroma notes that he is looking forward to his continued contribution to the promotion of democracy, peace, security and stability in Africa and other parts of the world.”

“The former president and outgoing Chairman and Leader of the APC, therefore, thank the APC and the people of Sierra Leone profoundly for the privilege accorded him to serve them. However, he wishes to reassert that it is time for other great Comrades to take the great APC forward.”

“The outgoing Chairman and Leader further notes that the APC, being the great institution it is, is capable of a smooth and successful transition which we have clearly demonstrated over the last four difficult years. He therefore he appeals to membership to move on in unity with the great task ahead.”

Recently and in the last several months, the former President has held high level discussions with various heads of international institutions working in the country, including the United Nations, foreign Ambassadors and High Commissioners from Europe and the USA, about the country’s political climate and the need to reduce rising tension between the ruling SLPP party and opposition parties.

Presidential and general elections are due to take place in June next year. There are speculations, the APC party’s 2018 presidential candidate – Dr Samura Kamara (Photo), may be re-elected by the party ahead of those elections as its 2023 presidential candidate, following his very narrow margin defeat at the 2018 polls by Julius Maada Bio to clinch the presidency.

This is the full statement issued by former President Koroma’s Office today:

Former President of Sierra Leone and the outgoing Chairman and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Ernest Bai Koroma, on various occasions clearly stated that he would not be contesting for any position in the APC.

Despite this, and although the 1991 Constitution is very clear on the presidential term limit, there seems to have been some anxiety about a political comeback, which is being fuelled by continued calls by several groups for his active involvement in party and national politics.

In the first week of January 2022, the attention of the Office of the Former President was drawn to a social media campaign with samples of T-shirts and baseball caps calling on the statesman to re-engage in national politics. His Office then released a press statement, dated 6th January 2022, distancing him from such calls. He reasserted his position that he was preparing and looking forward to relinquishing his current position at the party’s upcoming National Delegates’ Conference (NDC).

Also, the general public may recall that a few days ago a group of APC supporters resuscitated the campaign for the outgoing Chairman and Leader to seek re-election in the upcoming NDC. In response to this, former President Ernest Bai Koroma wishes to reiterate that he has no interest whatsoever in party or national office.

He strongly believes that he has been privileged by God and his people, to serve as President of Sierra Leone for two terms; and as the Leader and Chairman of the APC, for even a much longer period.

He says it is now time for him to leave the political stage and continue serving Sierra Leone as a statesman. President Koroma notes that he is looking forward to his continued contribution to the promotion of democracy, peace, security and stability in Africa and other parts of the world. (Photo above: Former President Koroma and the US Ambassador to Sierra Leone).

The former president and outgoing Chairman and Leader of the APC, therefore, thank the APC and the people of Sierra Leone profoundly for the privilege accorded him to serve them. However, he wishes to reassert that it is time for other great Comrades to take the great APC forward.

The outgoing Chairman and Leader further notes that the APC, being the great institution it is, is capable of a smooth and successful transition which we have clearly demonstrated over the last four difficult years. He therefore he appeals to membership to move on in unity with the great task ahead.

“While the Party is concluding its constitutional reforms, the litigations and preparing for its convention, I urge the general membership to embrace the prospects of a new leadership including the chairmanship of the party, and to work together for victory in June 2023”.

He also reassures that the APC will continue to work with all stakeholders including the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC), the Judiciary, and other actors to ensure that the transition process is smooth and that a new executive is ushered in as soon as possible.

In this faithful period of Ramadan and Lent, the Former President and outgoing Chairman and Leader sends his best wishes to all Sierra Leoneans and his prayers for a unified, peaceful, democratic, and prosperous country.

